CIEUZO, Ronald Louis Age 72, of Dracut and formerly of Woburn, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Somerville, the son of the late Louis and Mary (DiNitto) Cieuzo. He graduated from Rindge and Latin High School prior to joining the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Lockheed and Martin. Mr. Cieuzo is survived by his daughter Melissa Jones and her husband Bobby of N. Chelmsford, MA; three sisters, Marilyn Arrott and her husband Anthony of Wells, ME, Donna Churchill and her companion Thomas Smallwood of Hampton, NH, and Joyce DiBenedetto and her husband Louis of Winthrop, MA; a grandson, Bobby Jones, IV of N. Chelmsford as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be Friday, June 5, from 3PM to 7PM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., N. CHELMSFORD, MA. Please keep in mind Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols are still in place. Online guestbook and full obituary are available at dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020