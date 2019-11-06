|
COMEAU, Ronald M. Age 66, of Lynn, November 4. Owner of the Jubilee Puppet Theatre for over 50 years, "Mr. Ron" introduced music to children at Bright Horizons child care centers for the past 30 years. He was predeceased by his parents, his father, Russell Comeau and his mother, Virginia (Soboczyski) Comeau, both of Lynn. He is survived by his sister, Joan Comeau and husband, Thomas Watkins of Lynn, James (Jim) Comeau, his wife MaryEllen (Mim) and their daughter Olivia of Salem. He also leaves his cousins, Donna and Tom Houton, Tim and Marsha Dalton, Robin Thomson and Karen and Scott Codespoti. His Emerson friends are his chosen family that enriched Ron throughout his adult life. They lent support, encouragement and plain old fun. A family friendly Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at Lynn English Auditorium, 50 Goodrich Street, Lynn, MA on November 16th, at 11 AM. Donations can be made to Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, 233 Needham Street, Suite 440, Newton, MA 02464, or a in Ron's name. Private burial will follow. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019