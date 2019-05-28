GARDNER, Ronald P. Of Billerica, formerly of Medford, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen M. (Angelo) Gardner. Devoted father of Ronald B. Gardner of Billerica, Stacey M. Gardner of Nashua, NH, and Jeffrey M. Gardner of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Brittani M. Gardner. Cherished brother of Susan Gardner Evans of Henderson, NV and her partner John Gray. Uncle of Kristin Maccanico her husband Alessandro and their family of Henderson, NV, Charlene Smith her husband Jason and their family of CT, Stephen "Ben" Angelo of Lynn, godfather and uncle of Jaelyn Angelo of Lynn and godfather of Gary Lombardo of Chelmsford. Also survived by many loving cousins and extended family members. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBRUN, Friday, May 31st, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Late member IBEW Union local 103. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Woburn - Medford - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019