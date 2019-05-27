SHAMON, Ronald R. Of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Ron was the beloved husband of Patricia (Jacobs) Shamon and the loving father of Laura Polin and her husband Andrew of Norwood. Grandfather of Kyle Polin and his wife Allison of Millville, Dylan Polin and Sabrina Polin. Son of the late Michael and Mary (Kadra) Shamon, Sr. Brother of the late Michael, Ferris and George Shamon. Survived by his sister, Rita Chalmers. Ron was a proud graduate of Hyde Park High School and enjoyed planning reunions and seeing friends. He served in the Naval Air before graduating from Babson University. Ron was enthusiastic about his Lebonese heritage and enjoyed spending time with family, caring for animals and conversing with friends and strangers alike. A Memorial Service will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Thursday, at 11AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com



View the online memorial for Ronald R. SHAMON Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019