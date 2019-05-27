Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SHAMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD R. SHAMON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD R. SHAMON Obituary
SHAMON, Ronald R. Of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Ron was the beloved husband of Patricia (Jacobs) Shamon and the loving father of Laura Polin and her husband Andrew of Norwood. Grandfather of Kyle Polin and his wife Allison of Millville, Dylan Polin and Sabrina Polin. Son of the late Michael and Mary (Kadra) Shamon, Sr. Brother of the late Michael, Ferris and George Shamon. Survived by his sister, Rita Chalmers. Ron was a proud graduate of Hyde Park High School and enjoyed planning reunions and seeing friends. He served in the Naval Air before graduating from Babson University. Ron was enthusiastic about his Lebonese heritage and enjoyed spending time with family, caring for animals and conversing with friends and strangers alike. A Memorial Service will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Thursday, at 11AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for Ronald R. SHAMON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now