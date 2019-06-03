Home

RUBIN, Ronald M.D. Of Newton, MA, on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine (Gendell) Rubin. Devoted father of Lee Howard Rubin, Edward Rubin and his wife Alexandra, and Linda McCarthy and her husband Daniel. Proud grandfather of Lauren, Nicholas, Owen, Gabriel, and Aidan. Loving brother of David Rubin. Dear brother-in-law of Charlotte Brearly and her husband Terry. Services at the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Wednesday, June 5, at 2 pm. Memorial Observance will be at the Rubin home until 5 pm, and 7:00-9:00 pm, Thursday 2:00 – 4:30 pm & 7:00 – 9:00 pm, and Friday 2:00 - 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, or the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
