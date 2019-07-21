BERNARD, Ret. Mass. State Trooper Ronald S. Age 73, passed away peacefully on July 21st, surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Gina Murphy of Methuen, Ranee Rooney & her husband Timothy of Wilmington, Ronald Bernard & his partner Erin McSheffrey of Woburn and Brian Bernard of South Boston, cherished "Papa" of Morgan, Jake, Ashley, Conor and Jack, beloved son of the late Samuel and Dorothy (Covino) Bernard, dear brother of Samuel Bernard of Everett. Ronald is also survived by Lynn-Ann Bernard of Tewksbury as well as many relatives and friends. Ronald's family would like to thank the staff at Wingate at Andover and West River Hospice staff for the attentive loving care they provided to their father. Family and friends are invited to gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rt 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, July 24th, from 4-7 p.m., immediately followed by a prayer service with military honors. Memorial donations in Ronald's name can be made to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Ronald proudly served in the US Air Force. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019