WILSON, Ronald S. Of Canton, formerly of Centerville, Naples and Sarasota, FL, and Newton, on August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Harriet R. (Rotman) Wilson. Devoted father of Cynthia Massarsky and her husband Barry, and David Wilson. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and his wife Sallie, Jill and her fiancé Greg, and Tori. Loving great-grandfather of Sam. Dear brother of Lary Wilson. Ronald is also survived by Do Younger, with whom he lovingly shared the past 12 years. Services on Monday. The time, location, and shiva information will be announced on the funeral home website Sunday and also in Monday's newspaper. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to Brown University, PO Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
