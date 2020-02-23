|
SLAGER, Ronald Age 92, of Waltham, Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (LaPorte) Slager. Loving father of Nancy Arnold & her husband Rick, Karen Campbell & her husband Stephen and Ronnie, Jr. & his wife Annie. Cherished 'Grampy' to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Ronald's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Jude's Church, with Army Honors to follow. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020