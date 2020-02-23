Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:30 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude's Church
RONALD SLAGER
RONALD SLAGER

RONALD SLAGER Obituary
SLAGER, Ronald Age 92, of Waltham, Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (LaPorte) Slager. Loving father of Nancy Arnold & her husband Rick, Karen Campbell & her husband Stephen and Ronnie, Jr. & his wife Annie. Cherished 'Grampy' to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Ronald's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Jude's Church, with Army Honors to follow. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
