CATINEAU, Ronald T. "Ron" Lifelong resident of Somerville, September 5th. Beloved husband of 53 years to Kathleen (Kraus) Catineau. Devoted father of Michelle Maffeo and her husband David of Medford, and Ron Catineau and his wife Audrey of Derry, NH. Loving Papa of Zack, Belle, Cole, Ryan and Tedy. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, September 12th at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols Friday, from 4 to 6 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ronald's name to the American Heart Asc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Late Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, please visitwww.dellorusso.net
