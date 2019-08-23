|
LAMONT-HAVERS, Ronald W. MD Of Sudbury, died August 6, 2019, at his home, age 99, after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Hale Gabrielson; his daughter, Melinda Lamont-Havers, her husband Tim Little and their son Durham Havers Little. Also survived by his son, Ian W. Lamont-Havers; his eldest daughter, Wendy Gunn, her husband, Robert, and their children, Andrew and his wife Ariana and Elizabeth and her husband Matt, and three great-grandchildren. Also his adopted sister The Reverend Helen Lamont Worley and her husband LeRoy Worley. Dr. Lamont-Havers was born in 1920, in Wymondham, Norfolk County, England. His father died in 1922. His mother immigrated to Canada in 1927 with Ronald and his sister Madge. He received his BA in 1942 from The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia. After military service on the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corp., he received his MD in 1946 from The University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario. In 1952, he became a fellow in Internal Medicine of the Canadian Royal College of Physicians. In 1953, he received his diploma in Internal Medicine from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec. Licensure came in 1946-1988. In 1953, he became the Medical Director of the BC Division of the Canadian Arthritis and Rheumatism Society, with a particular interest in ambulatory physical and occupational therapy. In 1955, he became the Deputy Medical Director of the Arthritis and Rheumatism Foundation, under Director Dr. Russell Cecil. Later he became the Director and received a clinical appointment to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. In 1964, he became a U.S. Citizen, and joined the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as the Associate Director for Extramural Programs, National Institute of Arthritis and Metabolic Diseases (NIAMD). Subsequently, he became the Associate Director of Extramural Research and Training, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Arthritic, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIADDK) and Deputy Director of NIH. He became Acting Director from January to June of 1975. Arthritis related activities associated with the NIH include Member of the official delegation to USSR-Arthritis Exchange Program to the Soviet Union in 1964, United States Coordinator for the USA-USSR Cooperative Program in Arthritis from 1973-1975. He was involved in the evaluation of Musculoskeletal Disease Program, (NIADDK) from 1981 to 1983. He was the Vice Chairman of the Arthritis Advisory Board from 1981-1984. Member of the Advisory Panel "Conduct of Cooperative Clinical Studies of Rheumatic Diseases," NIADDK in 1984. He was a member of the NIH Director 's Advisory Council (representing the Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases- NIAMS) in 1987 and on the NIAMS Advisory Council from 1990-1994. From 1976 to 1986 he became the Director for Research and Technology and Administration at Massachusetts General Hospital, (MGH). From 1987-1990, he was the Vice President for Research and Technology for MGH, and Director for Research Affairs for The General Hospital Corporation of Boston, MA. From 1990-1999, he was the Deputy Director for the MGH/Harvard Cutaneous Biology Research Center(CBRC) and Senior Advisor for CBRC from 1999-2005. Dr. Lamont-Havers was a member of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) since 1953 and became an Emeritus Member in 2002. He retired in 2005. It was Dr. Lamont-Havers wish to be cremated and that there be no funeral ceremony or memorial. Donations can be sent to The , Massachusetts Chapter.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019