KASTER, Ronnie Lynne (Freedman) Of Millis, MA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Ronnie was born March 21st, to the late Edward & Frieda Freedman, and was predeceased by her sister Marilyn (Freedman) Braverman. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 59 years, Leonard "Butch" Kaster. Ronnie is also survived by her children, David Kaster and his wife Myra Lee, Dr. Bruce Kaster and his wife Madelon, Robin-Sue DeSimone and her husband Gino. Ronnie had the blessing of being a grandmother to 8 wonderful grandchildren, and more recently, 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 11:45 am. Following services, Shiva will be at the home of Dr. Bruce and Madelon Kaster until 8pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ronnie's memory may be made to The Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131 or the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019