MURPHY, Rory Age 72, longtime resident and unofficial "Mayor of Abington," died Sunday, February 23, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Dr. Albert and Marjorie (Sheppard) Murphy, and his late stepmother, Frances (Shellenback) Murphy.
Rory was raised in Chestnut Hill and attended Cardinal Cushing Center in Hanover, after which he received training at Wrentham State School. This education allowed him to live independently, which brought him to Abington where he lived for over 50 years as a well known figure in the town. Rory could be seen sitting on "his" bench waiving and calling out - often by name - to passers-by. He gave back to his community in many ways, volunteering with the Boy Scouts, local sports, and also with the Special Olympics in VA.
Rory is survived by his loving family; sister Sheila, brothers Kevin, Brian and Terry, his late brother Sean, and his late sister Deirdre, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and their families. He was a special person and loved by all.
Family and friends will honor and remember Rory's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Quealy & Son Funeral Home on 116 Adam Street in ABINGTON, MA 02351 on Friday, February 28th from 4-7 pm and again on Saturday, February 29th from 9-10:45, with Funeral Services following at 11 am in the Funeral Home. Interment will be private in Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline on Monday.
Rory's family wishes to thank not only the Abington community for their love and loyal care, but also to the DDS Staff who have supported Rory for many years. Also, many thanks to more recent caretakers in his Growthways group home, and to Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice House Staff in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Rory's name can be made to: Growthways, Inc., 41 N. Pearl St., Brockton, MA 02301, or Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice House, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020