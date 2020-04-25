|
|
CAMELIO, Rosa (Nardone) Of Somerville, April 23. Beloved wife of the late Attilio Camelio. Devoted mother of Mario Camelio and his wife Colleen of Litchfield, NH, and Stephen Camelio and his wife Mary of Groton, MA. Loving grandmother of Lauren Rose Merill and her husband Tyler Merill of Manchester, NH, Catherine Theresa Camelio of Litchfield, NH, Nicholas James and Brendan Kelly Camelio both of Groton, MA. Blessed great-grandmother to Declan Tyler Merrill of Manchester, NH. Dear sister of Flora Rosato and her husband Libero of Somerville. Also lovingly survived by her niece Lisa Mitrano and her husband Erasmo. Rosa's Funeral Service will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosa's name may be made to The Home For Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA, www.thehome.org or The Catholic Channel, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA, www.catholictv.org To read a full tribute to Rosa's memory and leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020