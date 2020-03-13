|
LOBUONO, Rosa (Coviello) Age 74, of Tewksbury, passed away on March 12, 2020. Founder of Images Salon in Somerville. Beloved wife of 45 years to Frank LoBuono. Mother of Ralph Caruso, Gina Fiore, Rita Farrell, Joseph Caruso, and Vincenzo LoBuono. Stepmother of Teresa Wood, Virginia Lecomte, and Frank LoBuono. Sister of Vito Coviello, John Coviello, Cathy Guarino, Sergio Coviello, and Nancy Garrett. Rosa leaves 16 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Calling Hours are Monday, March 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her funeral procession will begin on Tuesday, March 17, at 9 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, doantions in Rosa's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020