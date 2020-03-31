Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
MAGALETTA, Rosa Rossi Of Medford, formerly of Argentina and Italy, March 28. Beloved wife of the late Michael Magaletta. Devoted mother of Vicky Magaletta of Medford, Carlos Magaletta of N. Andover, and the late Elio Magaletta. Loving grandmother of Michael, Adam and Matthew Magaletta. Dear sister of Gina Rossi of Argentina and the late Mario and Maria Rossi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews in the U.S. and cousins in Canada. Funeral Services will be private with a Celebration of Rosa's Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rosa's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
