FIGELSKI, Rosa Mona (Carlucci) Of Saugus, October 13th, age 90. Wife of the late Stanley Figelski. Loving mother of Karen Richard & her husband Mike of Stratham, NH, Diane Lupi & her husband Ed of Weare, NH, Edward Figelski & his fiancée Sherrill Amero of Tampa, FL. Cherished grandmother of Emilee, Joey, Evan & Leah. Dear sister of Corinne Ferdinand of Somerville. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday 2-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smile Train at smiletrain.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019