ROSA (OPPEDISANO) PELAGIO

ROSA (OPPEDISANO) PELAGIO Obituary
PELAGIO, Rosa (Oppedisano) Died at home in Somerville surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 5th, at the age of 92. Wife of the late Francesco "Frank" Pelagio. Loving mother of Maria Quigley and her husband Joe of Winchester, Giorgio Pelagio and Anthony Pelagio both of Somerville. Sister of Elisabetta Giurleo of Somerville and the late Pasquale Oppedisano, Rosario Oppedisano, Giovanna Luca and Antonio Oppedisano. Also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Casey and her husband Tim of Belmont and Patrick Quigley and his wife Jenna of Westminster, her great-grandchildren, Julia, Arden, Colin, Aiden and Imogen, her sisters-in-law, Maria Bruzzese, Theresa Oppedisano, Lidia Oppedisano, the late Lina Caccamo, her brother-in-law, Rodolfo Pelagio and his wife Settemia and many, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, May 13th, from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor – Jeanne Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA, 02143. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
