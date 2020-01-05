Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
260 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
ROSALIE A. (LAUZON) FAHERTY

ROSALIE A. (LAUZON) FAHERTY Obituary
FAHERTY, Rosalie A. (Lauzon) Of Woburn, January 4th, at the age of eighty-seven. Beloved wife of Joseph C. Faherty. Cherished mother of Joseph Faherty of Woburn, Cathy Bryant, her husband David of Woburn, Eileen Mills, her husband Michael of Gloucester, Carol Hogan, her husband Paul of Woburn, Tricia McCall, her husband Francis of Gloucester, Maureen McNamara, her husband John of Reading, Rosemary Donovan, her husband Barry of Woburn, Franklin Faherty, his wife Rita of RI and Judy Faherty and Michael Pelliccio of CT. Loving grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alice Biron, Gertrude Curley and Barbara Reidy. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Wednesday, January 8th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 260 Main Street, Woburn, at 10. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rosalie's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to Cops For Kids With Cancer, Inc., PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
