O'CALLAGHAN, Rosalie A. (Adams) Of West Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, unexpectedly on March 4. Beloved wife of Daniel V. O'Callaghan. Devoted mother of Daniel V. O'Callaghan and his wife Pat of Xenia, OH, Diane M. Douglas and her husband Paul of McDonough, GA, Jean A. Monahan and her husband Brian of Londonderry, NH, Karen P. Houghton and her husband Robert of West Peabody, Joseph P. O'Callaghan and his wife Donna of Malden, Kevin J. O'Callaghan and his wife Julie of Fremont, NH and Kathy A. Piotte of North Andover. Dear sister of Maureen Downey of Revere, Marilyn Nolan of Tewksbury, the late Edward Adams and Joseph Adams. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Sunday, March 8th from 3 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to , Attn; Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020