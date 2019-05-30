Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSALIE ANNE GRIESSE

GRIESSE, Rosalie Anne Age 90, of Golden Valley, MN, formerly of Newton, MA, died on May 26, 2019. Ro is survived by her three daughters & their partners, Anne & Richard Feldman, Elizabeth Griesse & Randon Woodworth, and Sarah Griesse & Mary Ann Ryan; and five grandchildren, Haley, Jorie, & Will Feldman and Emma & Blake Woodworth. Surviving sibling is Bowen Keller. Ro will be remembered for her talent in and passion for classical music and as a gifted author. She was loved dearly by her family and friends. Along with her husband, the late Rev. Robert Griesse, she will be remembered for decades of service to the church and her abiding faith. Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, June 8th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave S., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Mount Olive Lutheran Church Foundation or Covenant Village of Golden Valley Benevolent Care Fund. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
