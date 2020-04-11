|
|
BROWN, Dr. Rosalie (Glazer) Of Brighton, entered into rest on April 9, 2020. Dr. Brown specialized in clinical psychology and had over 41 years of experience in the field of medicine. She was a graduate of Boston University and a member of the South Shore Independent Therapists Association and of the Pathfinders, a case peer review group of medical practitioners. She took great pride in returning to school as an adult and earning her Ed.D as a psychologist. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Mary Glazer and dear sister of Lenny Glazer, she is survived by her two sons, Larry Brown of Chicopee, MA and Dick and Thu An Brown of Da Nang, Vietnam. She also leaves a grandson, Jason Brown, of Los Angeles, CA. Private graveside services and interment at New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020