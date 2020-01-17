|
TASHJIAN, Rosalie C. (Malone) Of Wellesley and Naples, FL, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of John P. Tashjian for 56 years. Loving mother of Lisa Tashjian and her husband John Tuccinardi of Naples, FL, Joy Tashjian of Naples, FL, and Aimee Tashjian and her husband Donald Leung of Natick. Grandmother of Adele Leung. Sister of the late Rosario Malone and his late wife Nancy of Waltham, Camille Poynton and her husband David of Lexington, Alfio Malone and his late wife Pamela of Woburn, Charles Malone, Jr. of Weston, John Malone and his wife Carole Lynn of Sudbury, and Joseph Malone and his wife Linda of Scituate. She also leaves 11 much loved nieces and nephews. A distinguished Massachusetts Principal, Tashjian was recognized as an outstanding teacher and administrator in both independent and public schools and is best known for her 15 year leadership role as principal of Winchester's Francis J. Muraco Elementary School. In a 2007 White House ceremony, Tashjian represented Massachusetts as the recipient of the Thomas C. Passios Outstanding Principal of the year Award from the National Association of Elementary School Principals. She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and earned a Master's in Education from Boston College. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-5pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosalie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020