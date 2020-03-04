Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
ROSALIE (MULLER) CARR


1938 - 2020
ROSALIE (MULLER) CARR Obituary
CARR, Rosalie (Muller) Of Brockton, formerly of Waltham, March 3, 2020. Wife of the late David P. Carr. Mother of Alexander D. Carr (Lori Muller) of Newbury, Julie C. Beatrice (Edward) of North Reading, David P. Carr, Jr. of Brockton and Susan J. Windsor (William) of Middleborough. Grandmother of Alison and Andre Carr, Steven and Christina Beatrice and Sean and Kaleigh Windsor. Sister of John Muller and the late Joanne Melanson and Julie Allen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rosalie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
