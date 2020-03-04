|
CARR, Rosalie (Muller) Of Brockton, formerly of Waltham, March 3, 2020. Wife of the late David P. Carr. Mother of Alexander D. Carr (Lori Muller) of Newbury, Julie C. Beatrice (Edward) of North Reading, David P. Carr, Jr. of Brockton and Susan J. Windsor (William) of Middleborough. Grandmother of Alison and Andre Carr, Steven and Christina Beatrice and Sean and Kaleigh Windsor. Sister of John Muller and the late Joanne Melanson and Julie Allen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rosalie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020