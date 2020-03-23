|
FRAZIER, Rosalie Of Bainbridge Island, WA and Wellfleet, MA passed away peacefully in Cleveland, OH on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 67 years old and the wife of Kenneth E. Rekow of Bainbridge Island, WA. She practiced as an RN at the University of Washington Medical Center from 1984-2009. In 2008, she became a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and worked in community mental health clinics until 2018. Rosalie was devoted to her family, found beauty in the arts and the outdoors, traveled extensively, and maintained her inquisitiveness and creativity throughout her treatment for glioblastoma. Cape Cod served as her beloved second home, where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the waves from the dunes of Wellfleet. Along with her husband of 11 years, she is survived by her children, Virginia E. Houston and her husband, Peter C. McDermott of Cleveland and Thomas W. Houston of Wellfleet. She is also survived by her grandson, Lewis W. McDermott, by her first husband, T. W. "Woody" Houston of Wellfleet, by her brother Stephen P. Frazier of Wellfleet, by her sister, Elise F. Woodward and her husband Alan C. Woodward of Concord, MA, and by her niece, Lauren W. Cronin and nephew, Andrew A. Woodward, and their children. Her brother D. Alan Frazier predeceased her. Born in Harrisburg, IL on September 27, 1952, she was daughter of Gloria Barger and Shervert Hughes Frazier, MD. The family lived in Harrisburg, Rochester, MN, Tenafly, NJ, Houston, TX, and Belmont, MA. Rosalie graduated from Tenafly High School in Tenafly, NJ, from Barnard College, and from the University of Washington School of Nursing. A private Graveside Service will be held at a future date in Oakdale Cemetery, Wellfleet. Gifts in her name may be made to the Wellfleet Conservation Trust, PO Box 84, Wellfleet, MA 02667 and the Bainbridge Island Land Trust, P.O. Box 10144, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020