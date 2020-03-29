Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSALIE (KORNETSKY) HAMMER

ROSALIE (KORNETSKY) HAMMER Obituary
HAMMER, Rosalie (Kornetsky) Age 92, of Peabody, formerly of Nashua, NH & Lexington, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William Hammer. Beloved mother Alan & his wife Audrey Hammer and Susan Dieterle & her late husband Bowen Dieterle. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth Hammer, Melanie Bresson, and Emily Higgins. Cherished great-grandmother of Rory, Reegan, and Quinn. Dear sister of the late Milton "Mickey" Kornetsky and Leonard Kornet. Due to social distancing, a Memorial Service to commemorate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund c/o Philanthropy Dept., 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
