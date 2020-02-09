|
|
BURNETT, Rosalind C. "Rose" Of Sudbury, formerly of Everett and North Reading, Feb. 7, 2020, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Dunn and James H. Burnett. Devoted mother of Edward T. Dunn and his wife Cynthia of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn B. Dunn of New York, NY, and Edward T. Dunn and his wife Christy of Sudbury. Loving great-grandmother of Trey, Kipton, Jack and Charlotte. Predeceased by her seven siblings Earl, Fred, Theo, Alice, Tom, Helen and Alfred. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Rose's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday at 8:45am, before leaving in procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020