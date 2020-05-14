Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
ROSALIND G. HELLER

ROSALIND G. HELLER Obituary
HELLER, Rosalind G. of Plymouth, formerly of Sharon, passed away on May 14th, 2020 at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Wallace H. Heller. Dear daughter of the late Philip and Frances Gleicher. Devoted mother of Philip Heller of North Carolina, Stuart Heller and his wife Anne from Plymouth, Deborah Heller-Theberg and her husband Dan of Florida and the late Sandra Ilene Heller. She was predeceased by all her siblings; Joseph Gleicher, Ida Lipschitz, Lillian Siegel, Alexander and William Gleicher and Esther Meranus. Cherished grandmother of Sandra (Scott), Stephanie (Marc), Matthew, Jason, Shana (Aaron), Joshua (Alexandria), Michael and Cassandra (Kevin). Rosalind was also the great grandmother to Alyson, Natalie, Declan, Gavin, Leo and Tyler. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. A small private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Sunday, May 17th at 1:00pm. In light of the current coronavirus situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to General Israel Orphans Home, 5 Ha-Iluy Street, Kiryat Moshe, P.O. Box 207 Jerusalem, Israel, www.gioh.org/donate. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020
