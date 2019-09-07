|
|
GOLDSTEIN, Rosalyn Of Swampscott MA, formerly of Mattapan MA, entered into rest on September 5, 2019 at the age of 85. The loving sister of Bernice Lieberson and her husband, Leonard and David Goldstein all of Swampscott, MA. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Delugin) Goldstein. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Graveside service for Rosalyn will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 10:00AM in Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA 02149. A memorial observance will take place following services at the home of Bunny and Lenny Lieberson . In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 www.northeastanimalshelter.org . The staff at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970 had the honor of caring for Rosalyn and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hyman Chapel Salem, MA 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019