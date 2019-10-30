|
ARONSON, Rosalyn M. "Roz" Passed away on Tuesday, October 29 at 85 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Harry & Ruth (Sharaf) Aronson. Dear sister of David Aronson of Brookline. Loving aunt of Danielle and Todd. "Roz" worked as a secretary at Harvard University but was best known in later years for her psychotherapeutic work with several troubled children at the Oxford Street Day Care Center in Cambridge, where she was a substitute teacher. Services at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington St., CANTON on Friday, November 1 at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvard Hillel, 52 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Schlossberg's Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019