WILSON, Rosalys B. "Rosie" Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Peterborough, NH at the age of 89. Rosie is survived and missed by her beloved brother Jack E. Buckles of Eaton Indiana, her four children; William A. Thorndike, Jr. (Sarah) of Sullivan, NH, Benjamin W. Thorndike of Boston, MA, Edward D. Thorndike of Benson, VT, and Katherine E. Thorndike (Edward Scott) of Nelson, NH, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, six stepchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren. There will be a private family celebration of Rosie's well-lived life in Grafton, VT at a later date. To view a full obituary, or to share a memory or message of condolence with the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Rosalys B. "Rosie" WILSON