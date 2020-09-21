1/
ROSALYS B. "ROSIE" WILSON
WILSON, Rosalys B. "Rosie" Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Peterborough, NH at the age of 89. Rosie is survived and missed by her beloved brother Jack E. Buckles of Eaton Indiana, her four children; William A. Thorndike, Jr. (Sarah) of Sullivan, NH, Benjamin W. Thorndike of Boston, MA, Edward D. Thorndike of Benson, VT, and Katherine E. Thorndike (Edward Scott) of Nelson, NH, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, six stepchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren. There will be a private family celebration of Rosie's well-lived life in Grafton, VT at a later date. To view a full obituary, or to share a memory or message of condolence with the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Rosalys B. "Rosie" WILSON


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
