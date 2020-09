Or Copy this URL to Share

PUTSCH, Rosamond Dana "Poo" Age 81, passed away September 6th at her home in Canyon Creek, MT. A Memorial will be planned in 2021 at the Holter Museum in Helena, MT. Please visit bit.ly/pooputsch to offer condolences or share a memory.



