DEWART, Rosamond Randall "Roz" Our beloved sister, aunt, friend, and activist, died of pancreatic cancer August 1, 2019. She was born in Elgin, Illinois on July 24,1950 to Rev. Murray and Clare Dewart. Her family moved to Brookline, Massachusetts in 1956. After high school, Roz graduated from Antioch College, beginning her lifelong interest in film and social justice. Her 30 year career in public health at the Center for Disease Control spanned from Monterey, CA to CDC Travel Medicine in Atlanta, GA where she ultimately made her home.
Roz had numerous interests, including the Atlanta Film Festival, the Miniature Society, genealogy, and traveling the country and globe visiting her many friends and family. She worked hard to preserve and protect her local Decatur community from corporate sprawl and was active in local, state, and national politics. She was full of grace and love for her friends, family, and community. Roz never met a stranger and is loved by so many.
Roz is survived by her 3 siblings, Ann Crockett (Roger), Portland, Oregon, Murray "Mac" Dewart (Mary), Brookline, Massachusetts, and Christopher Dewart (Sarah) Cambridge, Massachusetts, 11 nieces and nephews, and 17 great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the care team at Tippett Hospice House in Needham, Massachusetts, and her lifelong friends Judy Takdjerad and Rachel Wyon for their support.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Church Brookline, Massachusetts, at 2 PM, on August 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Atlanta Film Festival or to Liberation in a Generation an economic social justice initiative, for details please email:
[email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019