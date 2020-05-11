|
|
STOTT, Rosamond (Dausey) Age 85, of Nashua, NH, died peacefully at home on May 4th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born April 24, 1935 in New York City to George and Margaret Dausey. A graduate of the College of New Rochelle in 1956, she began her career in Human Resources at GTE Information Systems and later DEC, Dell and HP from which she retired in 2001. Being a lover of dance, Rosamond was actively involved with the Boston Ballet. As an avid traveler, Rosamond and her husband had visited more than 30 countries. Famous for her keen wit and beyond infectious laugh, she loved a sense of humor. A 17-year cancer survivor, Rosamond was a staunch advocate and supporter of cancer research. Rosamond was a member of Nashua Country Club where you could usually find her on a summer afternoon at the pool with all her grandchildren. Regarded as de facto matriarch of the family, Rosamond was always willing to lend an ear and provide helpful and supportive advice, However, on occasion, a sharp rejoinder may come --- if the subject was politics. Besides her loving husband Charles Stott, Rosamond is survived by a son, Chad Hoctor of Placentia, CA; three siblings, George Dausey of Tybee Island, GA, Maura Dausey of East Hampton, NY and Eugenie Fleming of Larchmont, NY; her four stepchildren, Matthew Stott of Jamaica Plain, MA, Wayne Stott of Lynn, MA, Shannon Vanderploeg of Winchester, MA and Megan Riccardi of Salem, MA along with her five grandchildren, Carter Vanderploeg, Stella Riccardi, Elise Vanderploeg, Audrey Stott, and Simone Vanderploeg. Memorial Services will be held at a future date. Please visit www.dumontsullivan.com for more information or to leave a message of condolence. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation may be made in Rosamond's name by going to The Alzheimer's Foundation website at www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the "Donate" button in the upper right. The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in HUDSON is in charge of arrangements. Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Homes Hudson & Nashua, NH
View the online memorial for Rosamond (Dausey) STOTT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020