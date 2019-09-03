|
WRIGHT, Rosanna M. (Dolan) Of Malden, formerly of Melrose and Dublin, Ireland, September 2nd. Beloved wife of the late William H. Wright. Mother of Catherine M. Sutton and her husband Robert of Revere, George E. Wright of Medford, Deborah A. Bristol of Virginia Beach, VA and Kimberly R. Hough and her husband William of Florida. Grandmother of Sean, William, Adam, Nicholas and his wife Katie, Robert and his wife Jessica and Julia. Sister of Seamus Dolan and his wife Shirley of Liverpool, England and the late Robert and Sadie Dolan. Cousin of Mary Andrews of Greenwich, England. She is also survived by her niece Yvonne Hart of Sutton, Ireland, as well as many other nieces and nephews. Rosanna has been a resident of Malden since 1967. She was previously a resident of Melrose and Dublin, Ireland. As a young woman in Ireland, she worked at the Cadbury Candy Factory. She was an active communicant and volunteer at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and as a CCD teacher. She was also a longtime member of the Mother's Club at the parish. After her children were grown, Rosanna worked for the Schafts Candy Factory. First and foremost she was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family. Relatives & friends are invited at attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Friday, September 6th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM . Services will conclude with interment in Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass on Friday only. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019