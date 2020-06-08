|
MITCHELL, Rose A. (Saunders) Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife if Allen F. Mitchell. Dear sister of Velecia Saunders of Milton, Wendall Saunders, Jr. of Holyoke, and Damien Saunders of Springfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, please remember to wear a mask and to bring a pen if you wish to sign the guest book. Interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020