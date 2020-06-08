Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE A. (SAUNDERS) MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE A. (SAUNDERS) MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Rose A. (Saunders) Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife if Allen F. Mitchell. Dear sister of Velecia Saunders of Milton, Wendall Saunders, Jr. of Holyoke, and Damien Saunders of Springfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, please remember to wear a mask and to bring a pen if you wish to sign the guest book. Interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -