SABA, Rose A. (Bethoney) Of Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury, June 21, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Robert Saba. Loving mother of Dianne Martel of Norfolk and her late husband Gerard, Charles Saba and his wife Nancy of Walpole, Renee Prevett and her husband Andy of Foxborough, Elizabeth Nuvoli and her husband Bob of Braintree and Joseph Saba and his wife Dawn of Mansfield. Beloved grandmother, "Sitho" of 16 grandchildren. Dear sister of Naiff and Jessica, Dianne and George, Joseph and Dianne, Gloria and John, Gail and Rick, Peter and Joanne and Russell and Jane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd. West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Church Monday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148. Interment Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
