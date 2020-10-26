SULLIVAN, Rose A. (McGaffigan) Rose A. Sullivan, of Malden, MA and York, ME, passed away with grace on October 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James J. Sullivan; devoted mother of Karen Shrewsbury and her husband, John, of Medford, MA, James and his wife, Beth, of Wakefield, MA, Daniel and his wife, Susan, of Revere, MA, and Brian and his wife, Keleigh, of Hudson, NH. Cherished nana to Danielle Rossi and her husband, Anthony, Sydney, Caitlyn, Lauren, Justin, Christopher and Kevin Sullivan. Adored great-grandmother to Collin, Bennett, and Evan Rossi. Rose was survived by her brother, P. Joseph McGaffigan of Norwood, MA; sisters, Mary Towle of Malden, MA, and Celia Albert and her husband, Joseph, of York, ME; and many much-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William McGaffigan and his wife, Ann; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Buckley and her husband, Steven; and her brother-in-law, Robert Towle; and sister-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" McGaffigan. Rose was born in Malden, the fourth child of James and Alice (McLaughlin) McGaffigan of Donegal, Ireland and then Malden, MA. She graduated from Girl's Catholic High School in 1954. She met the love of her life in grammar school, their true love story began in high school. They wed in 1959 after James' returned from his service in the Army and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Her family was the center of her universe. Her children were her pride and joy and she selflessly catered to their every need. Her four children are forever grateful and indebted to her for their wonderful upbringing. Later in life came grandchildren, who she doted on completely. Her grandchildren could always count on her presence at every sporting event, activity and school celebration. Everyone knew who Nana Sullivan was. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Her home was fully decorated. She loved the shopping, the wrapping, and mostly the joy of family. Her home was the gathering spot where there was always room for one more at her table. She loved hockey and enjoyed it most with her children and then again with her grandchildren. She was soft spoken by nature but put her in a hockey rink and she became the fiercest cheerleader. Fans around her looked to her for the clarification on a call, she knew the sport well and her opinion could be heard across the rink. Rose enjoyed countless hours in the Bingo Parlor with her sisters and friends. She loved York, Maine and sharing the beach with her family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Rose's honor at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 10 am. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19, all other services are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rose's memory to the American Stroke Foundation, https://americanstroke.org/