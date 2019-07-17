ABBOOD, Rose (Hamwey) Age 97, of Naples, FL, formerly of Westford, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with her loving family by her side at her home in Naples, FL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur A. Abbood, Sr., with whom she owned and operated Art's Curtain Shop in Westford for almost 40 years. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Nancy A. Grohmann of Naples, FL and her late husband, Gary, her loving son, Arthur A. Abbood, Jr. and his wife, Jean of Charlotte, NC and their children Cheryl and her husband Alex Molle, II and their children, Alex, IIl, Karissa, Leah and her husband, Mark and their son, Maddox Mclaughlin all of Raynham, MA and Jeffrey Abbood and wife Mary and their son, Nicholas of Charlotte, NC and her loving daughter, Carol A. Abbood of Naples, FL. Rose also leaves behind her many loving nieces and nephews and their spouses and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews and nieces. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held at Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD, on Saturday morning, July 20, from 9-10:45am. A Prayer Service will take place in the Funeral Home at 10:45am followed by interment at St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westford Ambulance Fund, PO Box 197, Westford, MA 01886, or to St. Catherine Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886, or a . For directions and condolences visit www.healyfuneralhome.com Healy Funeral Home 57 N. Main Street Westford, MA 01886



View the online memorial for Rose (Hamwey) ABBOOD Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019