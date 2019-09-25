|
ALOISI, Rose (Costa) Died at home, in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was 93 years old. Rose was born, and lived her entire life in East Boston, the youngest of the five children of Stefano and Antoinette (Scire) Costa. Her sisters Jennie, Mary and Connie, and her brother Peter, predeceased her. In her youth, she lived the life of an immigrant's daughter in Depression-era America, a life focused on family and hard work and aspiration. In this setting she learned many valuable life lessons, as well as the frugal tricks of "cucina povera," a skill set that would eventually launch her on a culinary career of modest but impactful scale.
Rose married Jim Aloisi, a Medford native, four years after he returned from naval service in the second World War. They settled in East Boston, had two children, and lived and loved through good times and bad through 70 years of marriage. They especially enjoyed holidays, centered as they were on family and food, and in retirement they summered in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard.
She worked for many years cooking evening meals for the Salesian priests and brothers assigned to Domenic Savio High School in East Boston. In this role she expanded her culinary skills in ways that invigorated her and delighted her friends and family. The day she tossed cauliflower flowerets with lemon juice, olive oil and cumin, and roasted it on high heat with plump raisins, everyone knew she had moved beyond her culinary roots to a new place of creativity and satisfaction.
Rose was fiercely loyal, naturally inquisitive, and had a generosity of spirit that would often amuse and sometimes vex her children. She was a voracious reader and an avid follower of local and national politics.
Her son James and daughter Carol Ann would like to acknowledge the support and care of the team, and the home care support provided by truly wonderful people who seamlessly worked with the family to make a challenging time manageable.
Rose Aloisi is mourned by her husband and her two children who loved her, as she loved them, as much and as deeply as anyone can possibly love, their spouses Paul Rehme and Susan Ward, and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.The family strongly prefers that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either or to .
A Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019