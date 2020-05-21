Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE ALTIMAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ANN (RHODY) ALTIMAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE ANN (RHODY) ALTIMAR Obituary
ALTIMAR, Rose Ann (Rhody) Of Dedham, age 97, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Altimar (Ret. Lt. Boston Fire Dept.). She is survived by her 3 children, Janet Gracia and her husband Frank of Mansfield, Maureen Jillson and her husband Richard of Belmont, NH, and Robert Altimar of Sarasota, FL, 4 grandchildren, Lyn Laiacano of Loudon, NH, Anthony Cordaro of Smithville, TN, Daniel Gracia of Groton, CT, and Joseph Gracia of Mansfield. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. A private Burial will be held at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -