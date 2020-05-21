|
ALTIMAR, Rose Ann (Rhody) Of Dedham, age 97, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Altimar (Ret. Lt. Boston Fire Dept.). She is survived by her 3 children, Janet Gracia and her husband Frank of Mansfield, Maureen Jillson and her husband Richard of Belmont, NH, and Robert Altimar of Sarasota, FL, 4 grandchildren, Lyn Laiacano of Loudon, NH, Anthony Cordaro of Smithville, TN, Daniel Gracia of Groton, CT, and Joseph Gracia of Mansfield. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. A private Burial will be held at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020