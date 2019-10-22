|
|
McDONALD, Rose Ann (Shortt) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Holliston, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. McDonald. Loving mother of Andrew J. McDonald and his wife Joy of Boston and Keith J. McDonald and his wife Katie of Marblehead. Devoted grandmother of Luke, London, Julia, Lucy, Virginia and Mary Kate. Loving sister of Joan Rahavy of FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Lower Church, West Roxbury on Friday, October 25, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019