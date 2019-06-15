Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MESLENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ANN (FANELLI) MESLENER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE ANN (FANELLI) MESLENER Obituary
MESLENER, Rose Ann (Fanelli) Age 89, of Acton, MA, formerly of NY, June 14, 2019, at her home. Survived by her husband George J. Meslener; daughter Karen Buscemi, husband Paul & their daughters Anna, Laura & Jennifer of North Reading, MA; a sister Grace Abel of Hudson, MA; & niece Judith Miller of Westford. Visiting, Tues., June 18th from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Service, Wed., June 19th at 10am at the Funeral Home. Graveside Services, Thurs., June 20th at 11am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Milton, PA. Memorial page with directions, condolences & full obituary at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now