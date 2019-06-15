|
MESLENER, Rose Ann (Fanelli) Age 89, of Acton, MA, formerly of NY, June 14, 2019, at her home. Survived by her husband George J. Meslener; daughter Karen Buscemi, husband Paul & their daughters Anna, Laura & Jennifer of North Reading, MA; a sister Grace Abel of Hudson, MA; & niece Judith Miller of Westford. Visiting, Tues., June 18th from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Service, Wed., June 19th at 10am at the Funeral Home. Graveside Services, Thurs., June 20th at 11am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Milton, PA. Memorial page with directions, condolences & full obituary at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019