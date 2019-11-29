Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE BEGGELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (CHESKELOVITZ) BEGGELMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE (CHESKELOVITZ) BEGGELMAN Obituary
BEGGELMAN, Rose (Cheskelovitz) Age 102, formerly of Chelsea and Malden. Entered eternal rest on November 28, 2019. Former bookkeeper for Merrimac Glass Co., Chelsea. Beloved mother of Joan & her husband Robert Steiner and the late Sandra & her late husband Charles Goldish. Cherished grandmother of Mark Goldish, Suzanne Borgiolia and Julie Watson. Proud great-grandmother of Andrew Goldish, Sienna Borgiolia, Ty Borgiolia and Benjamin Watson. Dear sister of Rena Leafer, the late Celia Cohen and Esther Goldman. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Monday, December 2 at 12:00 noon. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to a Jewish organization of one's choice. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -