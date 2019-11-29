|
|
BEGGELMAN, Rose (Cheskelovitz) Age 102, formerly of Chelsea and Malden. Entered eternal rest on November 28, 2019. Former bookkeeper for Merrimac Glass Co., Chelsea. Beloved mother of Joan & her husband Robert Steiner and the late Sandra & her late husband Charles Goldish. Cherished grandmother of Mark Goldish, Suzanne Borgiolia and Julie Watson. Proud great-grandmother of Andrew Goldish, Sienna Borgiolia, Ty Borgiolia and Benjamin Watson. Dear sister of Rena Leafer, the late Celia Cohen and Esther Goldman. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Monday, December 2 at 12:00 noon. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to a Jewish organization of one's choice. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019