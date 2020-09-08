NIEDERBERGER, Rose Bernadette (Barrette) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis L. Niederberger. Loving mother of Maryann Mulattieri & her husband John of Dorchester, Francis Xavier Niederberger & his late wife Donna of Bourne, Lois Debisz & her husband Manfred of Salem, NH, Mark A. Niederberger & his wife Mary of Dorchester, John A. Niederberger of Taunton, Andrew X. Niederberger & his wife Karen of Topsfield, and Rose Ann Montgomery of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Matthew & Amy, Allison & Christopher, Eric & Malori, and Dylan & Aidan. Dear great-grandmother of Lylah, Riley, Rowyn, Madilyn, and Brayden. Member of Opus Dei and former art teacher at St. Brendan's School. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Sisters & staff at the Marian Manor Nursing Home. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, proper social distancing and facemasks will be required. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
.