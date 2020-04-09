Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSE C. (DOUGLAS) KISSELL

KISSELL, Rose C. (Douglas) Of Norwood, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Marion L. Kissell. Devoted mother of Lawrence E. Kissell and his wife Janet of Rehoboth, Wayne A. Kissell of North Attleboro and David J. Kissell of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Daughter of the late Edmund Georgina (Craig) Douglas. Rose was very active, doing many shows at the Norwood Senior Center. All Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
