ROSE (FORTE) CASO

CASO, Rose (Forte) Age 89 of Watertown, passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Caso. Devoted mother of Mark Caso & his wife Susan of Framingham, Carol Hammond & her husband Steven of NH and the late Michael Caso & his wife Brianne of Gloucester. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren. She was also the last of 5 siblings. A private Graveside Service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, Rose's wish was for you to do a random act of kindness. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
