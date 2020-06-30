Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSE CONCETTA (CORRADO) DEVITO

ROSE CONCETTA (CORRADO) DEVITO Obituary
DeVITO, Rose Concetta (Corrado) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, June 28, at age 90. Beloved wife of Guido J. DeVito, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Loving and devoted mother of William A. DeVito and his wife Corinne of Arlington, Roseann Paolini and her husband Robert of Tewksbury. Loving Nana of Alicia M. DeVito and her partner Joshua Hurd of Arlington, and great-grandmother of twins Jaxson and Jayson Hurd. Dear sister of Mary Currie of Saugus and the late Louis, Samuel and Angelo Corrado, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and a Memorial held at a later date. Donations can be made in Rose's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923, or online at www.caredimensions.org For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeVito family. For complete obituary, visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Rose Concetta (Corrado) DeVITO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
