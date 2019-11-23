Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
West Newton, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for ROSE MACLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE E. (SCICHILONE) MACLEOD

ROSE E. (SCICHILONE) MACLEOD Obituary
MacLEOD, Rose E. (Scichilone) Of Newton, age 86, Nov. 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years to Harold E. MacLeod. Devoted mother of Denise Hawes and husband Glen of Pembroke, Debra Cononico and her late husband Steven of FL, Diane Cocuzzo and husband Barry of Newton, Dana MacLeod and wife Kathy of Wayland. Rose was one of 14 siblings and is survived by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rose was a longtime employee of the City of Newton and served in various posts. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4-8PM and again Wednesday morning at 9AM before proceeding to St. Bernard Church, West Newton for a 10AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Rose E. (Scichilone) MacLEOD
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
