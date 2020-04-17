Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
990 LaGrange Street
West Roxbury, MA
ROSE ELLEN (MCDONALD) WALLACE

ROSE ELLEN (MCDONALD) WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Rose Ellen (McDonald) Age 92, of West Roxbury, MA, formerly of Dunaree, Laragh, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, Ireland, passed away on April 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Patrick and Maryann McDonald and the loving wife of the late Robert Wallace who predeceased her by four years. She is survived by her sister and brother, Alicia Bunting and Owen McDonald, both of Australia, and was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard, Hugh, Patrick and Edward and her sisters, Bridget Traynor and Catherine Finnegan. Also survived by her niece, Nuala O'Donohue, of Yonkers, NY and many dear nieces and nephews around the world. She will be especially missed by her beloved terrier, Brandy 2, and mourned by her close friend and caretaker, Angela Coffey of West Roxbury. A Graveside Service will be conducted at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 A.M. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date in Lisdoonan, Ireland. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
