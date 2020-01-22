|
|
BALLO, Rose F. (Fabbri) Of Naples, Florida formerly of Waltham, January 20, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 95.
Beloved wife of the late Stephen S. Ballo. Rose is survived by her devoted and loving children Stephanie Ballo and husband Eli Ferguson of Naples, Fl, Stephen S. Ballo, Jr. of Falmouth, MA, Richard H. and Teresa (Barone) Ballo of Naples, FL and Edward Ballo of Boston, MA, her grandchildren Victor and Kristen (Quinn) Ballo and Nicholas Ballo, and her great-grandchildren Nolan, Leland, and Emmett Ballo, and her dear siblings Marie (Fabbri) Dube of Burlington, MA, and Louis Fabbri of Stoneham, MA.
She was predeceased by her siblings Julio Fabbri, Joseph Fabbri, Antoinette (Fabbri) Buck and Diana Fabbri. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Rose's life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Saturday morning, January 25th at 10:30. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rose's memory to the .
For complete obituary guestbook & additional information, please refer to BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020